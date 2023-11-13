Opinion
SC ruling on personal guarantors could be a wake-up call for Indian promoters
Summary
- The ruling offers an opportunity for Indian firms and promoters to have a complete relook at the practice of offering guarantees.
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed banks to launch insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code or IBC against those who had furnished personal guarantees for loans taken by companies that have defaulted.
