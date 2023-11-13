SC ruling on personal guarantors could be a wake-up call for Indian promoters

For long, Indian companies and promoters have been offering corporate and personal guarantees knowing well the obligations it entails and the implications of a default. These guarantees are over and above the cover of fixed assets and cash flows to offer comfort to lenders. Many such guarantees have been provided during a period when assets are being created or during completion of a project. It is also a cover for lenders when the credit rating of a company drops. But unlike in the case of small borrowers where banks have been quick to seize upon their assets when there is a default, banks have for long struggled to invoke personal guarantees provided by many promoters. The lengthy time for resolution under the bankruptcy law over the past few years may also have emboldened many of these promoters to legally contest the attempts of lenders to enforce their rights. The Supreme Court ruling could well be a wake-up call for them.