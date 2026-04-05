As scams arise and a global shock kicks in, RBI should be prepared to have its regulatory resolve tested

The second is the ₹590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank, with its ripples reaching out to even AU Small Finance Bank, which is keen to graduate to universal bank status. Close on the heels of its discovery comes news of another ₹160-crore scam at Kotak Mahindra Bank. These scams are all centred in Chandigarh and hint at an organized racket. It has to be seen whether RBI takes some disciplinary action against senior bank officials in each of these banks, given that excessive marketing aggression is one reason behind the ease of fraud.