The US-Israel attack on Iran has profound implications for the long-term stability of the West Asian region, global geopolitics, energy security and global economics. The expanding nature of the conflict is spawning a long list of collateral damages, amplifying vulnerabilities wherever they exist.
As scams arise and a global shock kicks in, RBI should be prepared to have its regulatory resolve tested
SummaryHidden risks in the private credit market may become threats. Signs of trouble have already arisen in the US. Bank supervision must tighten to curb shady operations. Witness inter-linked scams in Chandigarh. Governance issues need to be fixed.
The US-Israel attack on Iran has profound implications for the long-term stability of the West Asian region, global geopolitics, energy security and global economics. The expanding nature of the conflict is spawning a long list of collateral damages, amplifying vulnerabilities wherever they exist.
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