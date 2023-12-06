Scanning capital markets could help fend off terror attacks

According to the study, the scale of the short bets placed was “really extraordinary," even more so than when the financial crisis of 2008 hit, 2014 Israel-Gaza war erupted and the covid pandemic broke out. “The stock market was screaming, ‘There’s something going on!’," Mitts told CBS News. Short-selling is the sale of borrowed securities in anticipation of their prices falling, so that they can then be bought cheaply to complete the deal and pocket the difference. Since the study’s findings are preliminary, the quantum of profits cornered has not been determined, although the authors are reported to estimate that millions of dollars were made. Conclusions can be drawn only once a full probe is done; Israeli authorities have said “all the relevant parties" are on it. Typically, the difficulty in such cases would be for sleuths to establish a link between trading activity and actual knowledge of a plan. Price volatility can occur for varied reasons and it is the job of markets to accommodate divergent views, even extremes that go by hunches or odd theories that most of us may dismiss. Trading algorithms that act on complex cues could make drastic moves of their own too. Some can mirror trades and amplify patterns that would otherwise fly under the radar. Inferences of what exactly who knew are not easy to draw. Yet, ill-gotten gains made this way are probably a reality of our times. “Our findings suggest that traders informed about the... attacks profited from these tragic events," notes the report.

