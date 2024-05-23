Scarlett Johansson versus OpenAI: Human rights at stake

It seems that even chatbots can’t escape gender bias. OpenAI’s Sky is just the latest example in a long history of female-voiced assistants—including Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana. They reliably and politely put together shopping lists, set alarms to make sure you get where you need to be on time, make your phone calls, and even entertain your children. They’re doing the kind of labour we expect women to take on both at work and at home, all while teaching the next generation that this is what women do.