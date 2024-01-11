Scenario analysis: How will the global economy land this year?
Summary
- A soft landing is widely expected for advanced economies. But a no-landing would be good for their real economy and bad for assets, as it may delay rate cuts. A bumpy landing would be bad for stocks and good for bond prices as policy easing may start sooner. Don’t rule out worse scenarios.
Around this time a year ago, about 85% of economists and market analysts, including me, expected that the US and global economy would suffer a recession. Falling but still-sticky inflation suggested that monetary policy would grow tighter before rapidly easing once the recession hit; stock markets would fall, and bond yields would remain high. Instead, the opposite mostly happened. Inflation fell more than expected, a recession was avoided, stock markets rose and bond yields fell after going higher.