Scenario analysis: How will the global economy land this year?

Then there is China, which is experiencing a bumpy landing. Without structural reforms (which do not appear forthcoming), its growth potential will be below 4% in the next three years, falling closer to 3% by 2030. Chinese authorities may consider it unacceptable to have actual growth below 4% this year; but a growth rate of 5% is not achievable without a massive macro stimulus, which would increase already high leverage ratios to dangerous levels. China will likely implement a moderate stimulus that is sufficient to get growth slightly above 4% in 2024. Meanwhile, structural drags on growth (societal ageing, a debt and real-estate overhang, state meddling in the economy, the lack of a strong social safety net) will persist. Ultimately, China may avoid a full-scale hard landing with a severe debt and financial crisis; but it likely looks like a bumpy landing ahead, with disappointing growth.