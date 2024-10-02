Opinion
Scenario planning can strengthen or doom crisis management
Biju Dominic 4 min read 02 Oct 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- The time taken between a crisis being identified and appropriate actions being initiated is crucial. It calls for scenario mapping that gets off power-point slides and into an organization’s code of behaviour to guide responses.
The unfortunate death of Anna Sebastian has spotlighted the toxic work cultures prevalent in organizations. This incident also exposed another weakness in many organizations: ill preparedness to manage a crisis.
