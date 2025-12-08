What do you call someone who comes down like a tonne of bricks on ambitious youngsters with career aspirations but crumbles like a cookie in the face of a market-leading company flexing its dominance?
Like school bullies, Indian regulators torment the weak but pander to power
SummaryThe Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s capitulation in the face of IndiGo’s blackmail stands in stark contrast to the Commission on Air Quality Management’s imminent clampdown on young men and women looking to earn a living from gig work in the National Capital Region.
