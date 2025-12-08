Like school bullies, Indian regulators torment the weak but pander to power

The outcome of Direction 94 is that no one can enter the e-commerce gig workforce, including household services and food delivery, unless they own an electric two-wheeler. Can’t the industry make do with its existing roster of gig workers? Not really. Gig workers are typically young people in the early stages of their careers, so there’s plenty of churn. Given this fluidity, new workers must constantly join the workforce just to maintain its strength, let alone increase it. If every new entrant must have an electric two-wheeler, additions to the workforce will dwindle to a trickle, likely leading to a net outflow.