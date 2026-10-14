In 1960, at Gombe in Tanzania, Jane Goodall watched a chimpanzee strip the leaves from a twig, push it into a termite mound and draw it out crawling with insects. She wrote to her mentor Louis Leakey, who is said to have replied that we must now redefine ‘tool’ or redefine ‘man’ or accept chimpanzees as human. Tool-making was supposed to separate us from every other creature. In one afternoon, it was gone.
Open minds please: School can't teach children everything but must foster lifelong learning
SummaryKnowledge evolves but orthodoxies often prevail. For instance, chimpanzees were thought unable to use tools until Jane Goodall dispelled that notion. It’s an educational imperative to get students to ask what else we may be wrong about.
In 1960, at Gombe in Tanzania, Jane Goodall watched a chimpanzee strip the leaves from a twig, push it into a termite mound and draw it out crawling with insects. She wrote to her mentor Louis Leakey, who is said to have replied that we must now redefine ‘tool’ or redefine ‘man’ or accept chimpanzees as human. Tool-making was supposed to separate us from every other creature. In one afternoon, it was gone.
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