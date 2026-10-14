Open minds please: School can't teach children everything but must foster lifelong learning

In 1960, at Gombe in Tanzania, Jane Goodall watched a chimpanzee strip the leaves from a twig, push it into a termite mound and draw it out crawling with insects. She wrote to her mentor Louis Leakey, who is said to have replied that we must now redefine ‘tool’ or redefine ‘man’ or accept chimpanzees as human. Tool-making was supposed to separate us from every other creature. In one afternoon, it was gone.