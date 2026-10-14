Open minds please: School can't teach children everything but must foster lifelong learning

In 1960, at Gombe in Tanzania, Jane Goodall watched a chimpanzee strip the leaves from a twig, push it into a termite mound and draw it out crawling with insects. She wrote to her mentor Louis Leakey, who is said to have replied that we must now redefine ‘tool’ or redefine ‘man’ or accept chimpanzees as human. Tool-making was supposed to separate us from every other creature. In one afternoon, it was gone.
In 1960, at Gombe in Tanzania, Jane Goodall watched a chimpanzee strip the leaves from a twig, push it into a termite mound and draw it out crawling with insects. She wrote to her mentor Louis Leakey, who is said to have replied that we must now redefine ‘tool’ or redefine ‘man’ or accept chimpanzees as human. Tool-making was supposed to separate us from every other creature. In one afternoon, it was gone.
It is worth asking how that separation line came to be drawn so firmly. The 20th-century study of animal minds began with a sound instinct: do not credit an animal with sophisticated thought when a simpler explanation will do.
That is good method. But good methods have a way of hardening into doctrine. Caution became denial, and denial became orthodoxy. Generations of researchers were trained to see animals as stimulus-response machines and contrary evidence was waved away as sentimentality.
Frans de Waal has a name for the reflex: anthropodenial, the refusal in advance to see in other animals what we recognize in ourselves.
His work dismantles that refusal. Take his experiment with capuchin monkeys. Two animals do the same small task. One is rewarded with a juicy grape and the other with a cucumber. The one with the cucumber, perfectly content a moment earlier, flings it back at the experimenter. A sense of fairness is evidently not a sole human preserve.
Ed Yong’s An Immense World summarizes vast amounts of research on what animals perceive and feel. Many migratory birds appear to carry a compass in their eyes. The leading hypothesis is that light-sensitive proteins let them detect Earth’s magnetic field through quantum chemistry, so that they literally see the planet’s magnetism laid over the landscape.
Some fish live in a world of electric fields, sensing distortions in the currents they generate and conversing with one another in electrical signals, a channel with no counterpart in human experience nor imagination.
Jakob von Uexküll proposed the idea of the ‘umwelt’ in 1909: every creature lives inside its own sensory bubble and mistakes it for the whole world. All the research in Yong’s book emphasizes the centrality of this notion in nature.
In 2024, researchers studying African savanna elephants reported that the animals seem to address one another with individual names. These are not imitations of the other elephant’s voice but specific sound labels. An elephant responds to the call meant for it, not one meant for another. We have shared this planet with elephants for as long as we have existed. We lacked the patience and instruments to notice that they might be calling each other by name.
What should we take from this? Not merely that animals are more intelligent than we assumed. The deeper lesson is how confidently wrong our earlier consensus was and how natural that confidence looked.
Textbooks said with the calm authority of settled science that animals lack morality, that only humans make tools, and that the world is what our five senses report. Each claim was held by learned people. Each was overturned by accumulation of knowledge: observers who watched for years, experimenters who designed fairer tests, curious minds who faced reality for what it is.
This is one reason to read and learn widely and with an open mind. Knowledge does not advance in a straight line inside one discipline. It often advances at the edges, where ethology meets psychology, where sensory biology meets physics, where a field researcher’s patience meets an engineer’s instruments. The person who reads only within her field, or only what confirms what she already believes, is consulting an outdated map and does not know it.
The habit must begin in childhood, and school education has responsibility. School cannot stuff all knowledge into a child, especially since knowledge grows every day. By the time a student leaves school, much of what she learnt gets refined, qualified or overturned.
Learning content will always be incomplete. What can endure is the disposition and capacity to keep learning. School can build these: the stamina to stay with a long text, the ability to hold a view lightly, the pleasure of being surprised, the instinct to ask why and listen. A child who has learnt to love a book, and wander from it to the next, has developed what no syllabus can specify and no examination can assess.
No one finishes being educated at 22. So confidence in settled knowledge is especially dangerous among those who run institutions or shape policy. I have watched this happen more often than I care to count. Orthodoxies in education, as in ethology, are perpetuated by able people who stopped learning at the edge of their own certainty.
Let us end with humility. If we could be so wrong about the minds of chimpanzees, monkeys and elephants, how sure can we be about the lives of people unlike ourselves? Those in poverty, the unfamiliar, those whose language or habits are not ours. The denial of another’s capacities and worthiness has an ugly history among humans too.
Humility is not weakness of conviction. It is simply about not forgetting that our mental map is partial and that others may perceive what we cannot. A world made of minds with humility would be a more humane one.
The author is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation.