School children shouldn’t have to pay the price for untenable orthodoxies about learning

The case against detention is equally strong. There is almost no evidence that repeating a year improves learning and much on how ‘failing’ a child can hurt the child’s development. So, when the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009 made CCE compulsory and abolished exams and detention up to class 8, it seemed right to many, including me. We have all seen the tyranny of exams and what failure does to a child.