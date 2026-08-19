School children shouldn’t have to pay the price for untenable orthodoxies about learning

A teacher sits after school with an open register. Its columns carry the names of her 30 students; its rows have indicators—participation in group activities, an ability to relate concepts to daily life, on language and math, and more.
The term ended a week ago. Weeks of observation are being noted in a matter of hours.
This is the only practical way, since filling 65 indicators for 30 children every week is impossible. Which is what Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) expected of every teacher.