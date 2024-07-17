A school's culture matters more for its success than we think
Summary
- Relationships and teamwork among teachers significantly impacts how well students perform. In some cases, staff members are lifelong mentors, but this, alas, isn’t typical across the country.
He was a short man, but his thug-like demeanour outdid his stalky wrestler’s build. His up-twirled moustache danced to his raspy voice. “Kyaa muayanaa karne aayen hain aap? (What have you come to inspect)," he asked. The cordiality of his tone sounded like a struggle to keep the menace of his presence in check.