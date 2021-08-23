Science must determine whether to vaccinate children

The decision on whether, when, how and with which sub-group to start covid vaccination of the country’s 12-17-year age cohort lies with a covid vaccine expert group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. In the current discourse, which is charged not just with parental pleas but also some paediatric task-forces seeking vaccination arrangements for children, this vaccine expert group bears a special responsibility. Apart from scientific data, vaccine supply and delivery factors would have to be taken into account. It’s important for the country’s political leadership to refrain from interfering in this, as seemed to be the case with the opening of vaccination for the 18-44-years age group in April. Also, it is time that the vaccine expert group starts communicating with the general public by issuing updates on the scientific rationale of why children (or members of any subgroup for that matter) need to be vaccinated, or not, all of it in lay-person language.