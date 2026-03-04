On National Science Day each year on 28 February, we rightly celebrate discovery and innovation. India’s scientific community has earned that recognition. However, the role of science in national life has changed in ways that are not immediately obvious.
Science is much more than just about discovery—it is a national sovereignty imperative today
SummaryScience is no longer just about advancing new technologies but is increasingly shaping how countries make economic choices across climate, AI and other frontiers. Countries that invest in foundational research will be better placed to shape standards in today’s fractured world
On National Science Day each year on 28 February, we rightly celebrate discovery and innovation. India’s scientific community has earned that recognition. However, the role of science in national life has changed in ways that are not immediately obvious.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More