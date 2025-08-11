Scientists are finally making progress against Alzheimer’s

How the microbiome and lithium affect Alzheimer’s is the sort of basic scientific research that deserves more government attention and funding. Ditto the effects of viruses and vaccines. Take herpes viruses, which cause chickenpox, shingles and cold sores. Most seniors have been infected by at least one type of herpes virus. After an initial infection, the virus lies dormant in cells, including in the brain. Reactivation of the virus has been linked to increased amyloid buildup, brain inflammation and risk of dementia.