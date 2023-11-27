Scientists should admit their covid errors to regain the trust they lost
Summary
- American trust in them has dropped, given their pandemic mis-calls, but they could earn it back. Their dedication to the pursuit of truth is under watch.
During the covid years, Americans’ trust in scientists fell, according to a Pew poll. In 2019, only 13% of Americans were distrustful enough to say they weren’t confident in scientists to act in the public’s best interest. Now that figure is 27%—despite recent triumphs in astronomy, cancer research, genetics and more. It’s reasonable to assume the problem stems from covid-era public health missteps. Some public health agencies took years to admit what had become obvious: that the virus was airborne. Others suggested precautions like closing playgrounds and beaches whose benefit would have been minimal. Some promoted policies like sustained social isolation that were hard to implement and endure.