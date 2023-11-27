Scientists should admit their covid errors to regain the trust they lost

This public health excess fed into existing pockets of irrational paranoia, giving new power to gurus on YouTube who proclaimed that the government was covering up deadly vaccine side effects as well as the ‘real’ cure for covid, apart from UFO aliens and plots to take away everyone’s property. Some of those spouting conspiracy theories were scientists (or at least people with the right degrees), which pointed to a flaw in the idea that people should trust the whole profession. Historian Edward Tenner calls them “alt-thorities" and they show up not just on YouTube, but Fox News and the popular Joe Rogan show.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}