From Tianjin, India asserts its autonomy by carefully balancing global ties

NEW DELHI : When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared picture-perfect smiles in Tianjin last week, the West saw red, the rest of the world watched closely—and Indian social media had a field day.

The uneasy bonhomie unfolded against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump reminding the world that in a Trumpian order, good sense is scarce—and his will reigns supreme.

Speculation was rife about what Modi’s visit—his first to China in seven years and his first in-person Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting after a long hiatus—would bring.

The key question was whether the visit would mark a reset or merely a recalibration in the often-troubled India-China ties—and whether Modi and Xi could find ways to restore trust.

Meanwhile, the optics of Modi’s bilateral with Putin—set against Washington’s punitive tariffs on New Delhi over Russian oil imports—added another layer of intrigue.

The 25th SCO summit did not disappoint.

Highlights included Modi greeting Putin with hugs and walking hand in hand, even riding with him in his Aurus limousine—testimony to their rapport. By contrast, Modi’s handshake with Xi was sedate yet warm, reflecting a cautious thaw in ties.

Another notable moment was the impromptu Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting—an informal gathering at which the three Eurasian leaders shared broad smiles and laughter before the assembled SCO leaders.

Once written off after the 2020 Ladakh troop build-up and the deadly Galwan clash, the 1990s-born RIC may now have found a new lease of life—just enough to keep the US and Europe guessing about the trio’s intentions.

Overall, India projected to the world that it is capable of maintaining strategic autonomy by carefully balancing its geopolitical relationships.

Here are the key outcomes from India’s participation in the summit—decided, interestingly, well before the souring of India-US ties:

Firstly, it signalled New Delhi’s skill at hedging its bets in a chaotic, fragmented global landscape—particularly with an unpredictable and transactional Trump.

Secondly, it reaffirmed India’s commitment to Russia. In the past, it yielded to US pressure and halted oil imports from Iran and Venezuela. But that is not an option with Moscow, given India’s military dependence on Russia—the Russian-made S-400 air defence system was crucial in protecting Indian airspace during Operation Sindoor, while the jointly developed BrahMos missiles also proved decisive in the conflict with arch-rival Pakistan.

Thirdly, Modi’s meeting with Xi helped stabilize relations with China. The normalization process began in 2024, when Modi called for the removal of “abnormal" tensions in an interview with Newsweek. This was followed by troop disengagement in Ladakh in October 2024 and a subsequent Xi-Modi meeting in Kazan. Beijing’s decision to reopen the Kailash Mansarovar route for Indian pilgrims further signalled a desire for a gradual thaw.

Both sides have now agreed to push forward on border dispute resolution, improve border management, and establish mechanisms for de-escalation.

Yet, India’s approach toward China remains cautious, primarily due to the lack of strategic trust. Incidents like China’s covert support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and halting rare-earth mineral supplies and critical fertilizer exports in May undercut confidence.

But India’s economic reliance on China is high, necessitating continued dialogue and negotiations to work out a modus vivendi. This delicate balancing act seems to be what’s guiding India in managing its complex relationships on the global stage.

Nonetheless, India would not rush to become a trio with China and Russia. It would be useful to keep Western nations guessing on this score. Comments from Finnish President Alexander Stubb, urging a more dignified foreign policy, underscore concerns in the West that while many SCO members lean anti-West, India chooses a different, nuanced path. This is something Europe will hope to exploit, to keep India from veering too close to Russia and China.

On that note, a look at some of the other key headlines of the week:

A large purple-coloured bruise in late August had triggered concerns about the health of the US President. He then disappeared, which stoked speculation even more. What certainly didn’t help were remarks from US vice-president J.D. Vance that he was ready to take over in any eventuality.

Then, over the weekend, Trump resurfaced on his social media platform TruthSocial to quash rumours—some of which also referred to his passing. When asked by a journalist about the health concerns, he said he had gone golfing at his Virginia club and had posted prolifically on his social media site.

Trump has asked the US top court to overturn a lower court decision that has found many tariffs imposed in recent weeks were illegal. In its petition, the Trump administration asked the court to rule that the President has the power to impose such import taxes on foreign nations. The petition also cited the tariffs as an essential tool to “push for peace" in Ukraine.

Last week, a lower court ruled that the President does not have the authority to impose such levies and that such a mandate remains with Congress. Unless overruled, this could upend Trump's economic and foreign policy agenda and force the US to refund billions in tariffs.

Did Russia target an aircraft carrying European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, depriving it of electronic navigational aids while on approach to land in Bulgaria?

Initial news reports said so and came amid tensions between Europe and Russia over Ukraine. Later, Bulgarian authorities, including Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, dialled down the accusations of direct Russian interference. He later called the incident a routine glitch tied to broader fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Twenty-six countries have expressed their readiness to be part of an international force that would be stationed in Ukraine—in the event of a peace deal with Russia—to reassure Kyiv and deter Moscow from attacking Ukraine again.

This was one of the key outcomes of a meeting of Kyiv’s allies hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Thirty-five leaders joined the meeting, dubbed the “coalition of the willing", to finalize security guarantees for Ukraine.

Macron said the security guarantees would include commitments to rebuild Ukraine and bolster its armed forces.

The world is preoccupied with the humanitarian disasters in Ukraine and Gaza. But another human tragedy unfolded this week in remote Afghanistan when at least two earthquakes and some powerful aftershocks rattled the country.

It killed some 2,200 people, injuring more than 3,000. The worst-hit was Kunar province, with 98% of the buildings and habitations damaged.

A paucity of funds has hampered relief operations, with Trump ordering cuts to foreign aid to various groups that provide succour at times like this. India has airlifted 21 tonnes of aid, including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, and medicines.