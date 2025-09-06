From Tianjin, India asserts its autonomy by carefully balancing global ties
6 min read 06 Sept 2025
Summary
If Donald Trump making good on his tariff threat set the agenda last week, the Modi-Putin-Xi bonhomie at the SCO hijacked it this week
NEW DELHI : When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared picture-perfect smiles in Tianjin last week, the West saw red, the rest of the world watched closely—and Indian social media had a field day.
