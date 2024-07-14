Scope for investment: Emerging markets could spring right back to global favour
Summary
- While attractive valuations and strong balance sheets provide a floor to the asset class, the investment case for EMs will likely grow stronger with easing of interest rates up ahead. All EMs aren't alike, of course. India stands out as an investment destination.
For many years now, emerging-market (EM) assets as a class have got little attention, globally. Data from JPMorgan suggests that over the past year, foreign investors have pulled out over $36 billion from this asset class.