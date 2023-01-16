Scotch speculation over RBI’s letter on inflation

Typically, transparency in the realm of policy is crucial because top-level moves that impact our economy also influence the calls taken by economic agents all across. The better they understand how and why policy tools like RBI’s are used, the higher their user’s credibility and lower the overall risk of instability arising from confusion and/or nasty surprises. Globally, opaque regimes are likelier than open ones to lose the policy-efficacy that comes with keeping markets clued in and armed with a clearer view of conditions ahead. Given these benefits of openness, what made our policymakers place a shroud over RBI’s delayed hardening of lending rates for the sake of price stability? The oddness of it has created space for speculation. Nothing in the nature of a major national threat can offer a credible answer. Nor can we plausibly ascribe it to other valid criteria under the law, except perhaps economic risks. Even here, our price surge was not unique in a world hit by an oil shock soon after dramatic fiscal and monetary injections of stimulus in the wake of covid. With supply and demand thrown apart amid erratic waves of uncertainty, keeping prices stable was difficult for most economies. Indeed, the gap by which RBI missed its goal was small in contrast with what the West has suffered. This not only makes Indian secrecy odder still, it also fans the suspicion that unease over a structural RBI conflict of objectives might have been the key cause. As the Centre’s debt manager, the central bank must keep the treasury’s interest burden low to the extent possible, but capping inflation often requires pushing rates up. Should the fiscal agenda dominate policy coordination, a spurt in prices could result. And given the sensitivity of debt markets to such dynamics in the context of RBI autonomy, policymakers might have chosen discretion over publication. So goes some of the more plausible analysis.