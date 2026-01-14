Scott Adams warned us about bad bosses—then we laughed it off

Thus, he gave us Dogbert, Dilbert’s pet dog and a cynical, world-conquering consultant who viewed all humans as "in-duh-viduals" to be exploited, and Alice, the high-performing, perpetually stressed engineer whose "hair of fire" signalled the raw fury of the competent. These were balanced by Wally, the shameless slacker who had mastered the art of looking busy while doing absolutely nothing but carrying a coffee cup, and the sinister Catbert, the evil director of human resources who derived a literal feline joy from employee suffering. At the centre of this chaos stood the pointy-haired boss, who walked the halls using humiliation and management by wandering around as his primary tools.