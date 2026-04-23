Lately, I’ve been afflicted with a strange problem. I’ve started to sound quite like a 47-year-old woman. This would have been perfectly alright—if I wasn’t just 28. I first noticed it last month on a visit to my 59-year-old mother. I found myself telling her, “Will you please just keep your phone aside and listen to me?” I was horrified. What made it worse was her reply, “Wait, let me just finish this reel first.”
Why I can't leave my 59-year-old mom to her own devices
SummaryThe youth have been the poster children for screen addiction, but now there are new kids on the block: the elderly. So rapidly is their screen time rising that 28-year-old children find their 59-year-old parents behaving in childlike ways. Can policy intervene?
Lately, I’ve been afflicted with a strange problem. I’ve started to sound quite like a 47-year-old woman. This would have been perfectly alright—if I wasn’t just 28. I first noticed it last month on a visit to my 59-year-old mother. I found myself telling her, “Will you please just keep your phone aside and listen to me?” I was horrified. What made it worse was her reply, “Wait, let me just finish this reel first.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More