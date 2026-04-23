Why I can't leave my 59-year-old mom to her own devices

Lately, I’ve been afflicted with a strange problem. I’ve started to sound quite like a 47-year-old woman. This would have been perfectly alright—if I wasn’t just 28. I first noticed it last month on a visit to my 59-year-old mother. I found myself telling her, “Will you please just keep your phone aside and listen to me?” I was horrified. What made it worse was her reply, “Wait, let me just finish this reel first.”