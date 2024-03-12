SC's rebuke: SBI is in hot water

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up State Bank of India (SBI) for its delay in disclosing details related to electoral bonds. While rejecting SBI’s application for time until 30 June to submit the information, the apex court directed the bank to do it by Tuesday and have the data published on its website by Friday. “In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that. We expect some candour from the State Bank of India," said chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the head of a five-judge bench hearing the case.