Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  SC's rebuke: SBI is in hot water

SC's rebuke: SBI is in hot water

Livemint

  • The Supreme Court pulled up State Bank of India for its delay in disclosing details of electoral bonds. Will the scheme’s promised secrecy survive?

The Supreme Court was displeased enough to warn that a second violation of its deadline would invite contempt proceedings against SBI, the issuer of the bonds it recently scrapped.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up State Bank of India (SBI) for its delay in disclosing details related to electoral bonds. While rejecting SBI’s application for time until 30 June to submit the information, the apex court directed the bank to do it by Tuesday and have the data published on its website by Friday. “In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that. We expect some candour from the State Bank of India," said chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the head of a five-judge bench hearing the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up State Bank of India (SBI) for its delay in disclosing details related to electoral bonds. While rejecting SBI’s application for time until 30 June to submit the information, the apex court directed the bank to do it by Tuesday and have the data published on its website by Friday. “In the last 26 days, what steps have you taken? Your application is silent on that. We expect some candour from the State Bank of India," said chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the head of a five-judge bench hearing the case.

The court was displeased enough to warn that a second violation of its deadline would invite contempt proceedings against SBI, the issuer of the bonds it recently scrapped. To its benefit, though, the court said that it hadn’t asked for a mapping of bond encashment details with donors, an exercise that SBI had said would require time since the two sets of information were kept apart.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

The court was displeased enough to warn that a second violation of its deadline would invite contempt proceedings against SBI, the issuer of the bonds it recently scrapped. To its benefit, though, the court said that it hadn’t asked for a mapping of bond encashment details with donors, an exercise that SBI had said would require time since the two sets of information were kept apart.

This was presumably done to ensure that political donations via these bonds couldn’t be traced to specific donors. Whether this means the promised secrecy of the mechanism will hold firm, however, is unclear. Data-based guesswork is likely to run rife.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.