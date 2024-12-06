Seamless border crossings are crucial to a well-integrated world economy
Summary
- We need a global arrangement that balances national security imperatives with data privacy but also makes travel information available easily so that border checks can be eased and digital clearances work
As the world goes increasingly digital, the promise of seamless travel clashes with fragmented data systems and tedious processes. Without a balanced approach that integrates personal data protection, national security and user accessibility, the intended benefits of digital borders risk being undermined.