Season 2 of Indian TV’s soap opera: All it needs is some background music
Summary
- Plot twists reign as Reliance and Disney work out an alliance even as the drama of the Zee-Sony split threatens a fallout that could potentially upset negotiations between the first two.
Dramatic close-ups and unexpected plot twists reign supreme as two heroes from opposing teams fiercely negotiate the terms of their cooperation. Meanwhile, another two characters make us suspend disbelief as they tear apart their friendship with over-the-top drama, whose fallout even threatens to upset the talks between the first two. Captain America and the Winter Soldier? Nope! I’m just talking about what’s playing out between Disney Star and Reliance Industries on one hand, and Sony and Zee on the other.