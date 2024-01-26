Season 2 of Indian TV’s soap opera: All it needs is some background music

The Zee-Sony plotline has not concluded yet. Sony’s decision to call off the merger is just the midpoint in this story arc. This will play out for months at arbitrations in Singapore and Indian tribunals. Don’t count out the institutional shareholders or activist shareholders of Zee who have seen the value of their holdings go down sharply after the break-up. They could force changes at the board and management levels and make conditions right for Sony again. Or perhaps a new knight might emerge to sweep Zee off its feet. I can think of many conglomerates in India with media aspirations. Zee also seems like the perfect damsel-in-distress candidate. It has already missed a $200 million payment to Disney for ICC cricket broadcasting rights—part of a larger deal valued at more than $1.3 billion over its lifetime. So significant is this cricket-rights deal that it might end up devaluing Disney Star by up to $2 billion in the acquisition math for Reliance. There must also be merger-deal memo penalty clause payments that Zee might have to deal with. If Indian media is a spectacle, then what’s going on right now is nothing short of a soap opera.