M. Damodaran: Sebi’s regulatory approach should reassure the market
Summary
- Observers of India’s securities market as well as its participants have reason to welcome statements on Sebi’s regulatory approach and reforms made by Chairman Pandey, who took charge recently. Well begun is half done.
Winds of change are blowing across Sebi Bhawan, the home of India’s securities market regulator. Expectation levels of market participants have run high, and the hope that there would be meaningful and pragmatic regulations, encouraging honest conduct of business, has been reinforced.