M. Damodaran: Sebi’s regulatory approach should reassure the market

In the same address, Chairman Pandey observed that the “capital market is a dynamic space, so change is imminent, but we will certainly not be looking for maximum regulation, but for optimum regulation." The frequency with which new regulations were written, and changes were made, did create a sense of unease in the regulated universe. It was almost as if regulation was an end in itself, and not a means to an end. Happily, the promise of optimum regulation should allay those fears, and enable market participants to concentrate on their business.