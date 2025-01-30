India needs a way to hold autonomous regulators accountable
Summary
- The impact of regulatory action needs to be assessed, for which expertise drawn from academia can help. With such reports openly available, let parliamentary panels oversee regulators.
Two former chairmen of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have, over the last four months, called for studying the impact of regulation, so that it can be factored into decision-making. M. Damodaran, speaking at the recent Mint BFSI summit, argued that Sebi must convey the rationale of its decisions effectively because regulation must protect investor interests in appearance as well as substance.