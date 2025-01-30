India needs a way to hold autonomous regulators accountable

The development of sound expertise in diverse fields, after all, is among the reasons we have invested in a higher-education system. We need wide-angled analysis. Often, regulatory efficacy is constrained by government policy and taxes. India’s stiff transaction levies on securities, for instance, impedes the working of the derivatives market—which recently attracted Sebi action. Insurance being overseen by a regulator different from the one that supervises bonds could get in the way of credit default swaps and hinder the evolution of our market for corporate debt. Rigorous studies of the impact of regulation, policy and taxation would help improve market efficiency.