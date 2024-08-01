Opinion
Sebi’s right about the derivatives boom: The market’s tail mustn’t wag the dog
Summary
- The Indian market regulator’s proposals to tighten rules for futures and options (F&O) trading reflect a hardened resolve to squash a frenzy of retail speculation—which entails spillover risks best kept in check.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) latest proposals of rule revisions for derivatives trading reflect a reinforced resolve to contain retail speculation, an evident frenzy of which has been flagged for its risks.
