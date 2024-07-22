Sebi should issue a stern code to curb corrupt financial journalism
Summary
- Front-running stock dealings by those with privileged information is a market menace. Sebi's current framework governing financial journalists does not take into account the nuanced conflicts-of-interest of media folks. A new framework of rules is needed.
Crises in global banking, markets and economies remind us of the value of responsible financial and business journalism. Market efficiency relies on the quality, veracity and fairness of reporting. The importance of it was underscored by an order issued on 11 June by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).