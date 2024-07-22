Sebi should issue a stern code to curb corrupt financial journalism

The market regulator’s crackdown on unethical financial reporting practices is not the first of its kind. In 2022, it had passed an order against another CNBC Awaaz news anchor, Hemant Ghai, and his wife for wrongfully profiting from information that was not yet in the public domain. In this case, he allegedly bought stocks in his wife’s and mother’s names before airing the news so as to profit from an anticipated rise in prices.