Opinion
Sebi has only taken baby steps towards full-fledged short selling
Summary
- The regulator’s recent circular gave institutions permission to short stocks and proposed a borrowing & lending scheme to facilitate this. But requiring institutions to disclose their short trades upfront will leave them vulnerable to short squeezes.
A recent Sebi circular on short selling clears the decks for institutions to short-sell equities, though few are known to do this. Sebi has also committed to putting in place a lending and borrowing scheme for securities across the entire equity segment.
