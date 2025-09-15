Mint Quick Edit | Sebi’s easing of market rules is nicely timed
From foreign inflows to public offers of equity and mutual fund investments, regulatory changes approved by the regulator mark a welcome shift in the market’s favour at a critical juncture.
The board-level decisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seem to have left no market constituency out. Apart from an easier inward path for foreign portfolio investors, mandates for initial public offerings (IPOs) have been eased and the time given to comply with minimum public float rules has been extended.