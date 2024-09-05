Opinion
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch really accountable to?
Summary
- Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of Sebi, faces a slew of charges from various quarters—a short seller, the political opposition, an aggrieved corporate chieftain, and even Sebi employees. Some charges are downright silly, some petulant, some are plausible and yet another calls for an explanation.
To whom should Buch make this explanation? Who is institutionally responsible for holding her, or the head of any other statutory regulatory body, for that matter, to account? The realistic answer is piquantly vague, rather than definitive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more