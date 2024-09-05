Who is Madhabi Puri Buch really accountable to?

Hindenburg Research raised three charges. First, Buch and her husband were investors in an overseas fund where Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani, was also an investor. This would be incriminating only if the fund had few investors and invested solely in Adani stocks, but no such claim has been made. Buch could, however, clarify that this was not the case, while reiterating that she and her husband invested in the said offshore fund due to its chief investment officer, a friend from her husband's past, and they exited the fund when the said friend did.