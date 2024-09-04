Do responses to the Hindenburg report reveal a colonial hangover?
Summary
- Some reactions to Hindenburg’s latest charges against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, accusing her of links with the Adani Group, would suggest that many Indians are yet to shake off the legacy of the British Raj. Are we still prone to taking Western narratives as superior?
Recent allegations by Hindenburg Research against the head of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Madhabi Puri Buch, referring to her alleged links with the Adani Group, have caught the attention of some people in the country who seem bent on reviving the controversy started by a 2023 report by the US-based short-seller.