Sebi must save meme-stock investors sold on tall stories3 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 04:09 AM IST
- Behind 20-year-old Jake Freeman's $110 million investing success are thousands of meme-stock investors who were left holding the can
University of Southern California undergrad student Jake Freeman, 20 years old, recently made a killing of $110 million, investing in a store chain specializing in home goods. He invested about $25 million in Bed, Bath and Beyond, a company on the verge of bankruptcy about a month ago, and sold most of his stake for $130 million, after a sharp rally in the price of the stock. The price of the stock has dropped, since his exit.