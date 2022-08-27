Sebi must save meme-stock investors sold on tall stories

Bed, Bath and Beyond is a meme stock, meaning it is a stock that draws the attention of investors who frequent online chatrooms, like the (in)famous Wall Street Bets on Reddit. Meme stock investors like stocks of companies that are in financial trouble and are likely to be short-sold by professional funds. If meme stock investors manage to bid up the price of short-sold stocks, and keep them high past the deadline for delivery of stocks, then those who have shorted the stocks would be forced to buy them up at a high price, in order to have the stocks in hand to meet their obligation to deliver. This so-called short squeeze offers profit opportunities for meme stock investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}