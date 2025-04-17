Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Are mutual fund houses over-regulated?
Summary
- Sebi’s review of the tight rules that asset management companies must follow is welcome. Conflicts of interest must be held in check, but they also need some space to diversify their revenue streams.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is currently reviewing restrictions on the business activities that mutual fund houses can pursue. “We are doing a significant review of Regulation 24," executive director Manoj Kumar said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more