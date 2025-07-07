Sebi’s Jane Street interim order made India’s stock market sit up for good reason
Beyond alleged market manipulation by this US-based securities firm, larger questions arise from the whole episode about safeguarding the futures and options (F&O) segment in India. Look at the timeline of how this story unfolded.
The stock market has been forced to sit up by an interim order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against New York-based securities firm Jane Street. The order has fired the imagination of sundry arbitrageurs and mollified traders who were alarmed by rising levels of risk in India’s capital markets. Sebi has been alerting the public about rising risk in the equity futures and options (F&O) segment and taking prudential steps.