Sebi’s latest reforms will help India’s capital markets but only up to a point
The regulator’s latest changes are welcome from a capital market perspective. However, in general, policymakers must always take the viewpoint of lay investors and households into account.
The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a slew of regulatory reforms that are designed to clear roadblocks impeding market efficiency, eliminate disincentives hindering investor access to markets and encourage greater startup participation in the primary market.