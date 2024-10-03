Sebi’s regulatory revisions: Burden for some but relief for most
Summary
- The regulator of capital markets has moved to tighten rules on insider trading and offshore derivative instruments while easing the compliance burden of listed companies and offering retail investors more options. On the whole, an impressive range of moves.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) made a slew of policy changes for governance of primary and secondary markets in this week’s board meeting. Some reins have been tightened and some norms eased towards an investor- friendly regime. Let’s examine key changes.