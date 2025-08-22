Mint Quick Edit | Yes, Sebi must do more to discipline derivative trading

With the safety of retail investors in mind, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning further steps to curb excessive risk-taking in the market for derivatives. The regulator is thinking of increasing the tenure of equity derivative contracts, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

Several other measures have already been taken. This segment has Sebi’s attention for good reason: about 90% of individual traders, it found, have been losing money.

Trading volumes exceed what we would expect if these contracts were being used only by sophisticated players who understand them properly. Proprietary traders and foreign investors with the requisite expertise appear to be making gains at the expense of retail investors.

Longer contract tenures would demand greater commitments of time and capital, which could deter quick-buck seekers while serving the purpose of those using derivatives the way they should be: as hedging devices.

Reckless trading clearly needs to be curbed. The derivatives segment shouldn’t be at risk of being seen as the stock-market equivalent of an online money game—the kind being banned by the government.