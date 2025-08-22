Mint Quick Edit | Yes, Sebi must do more to discipline derivative trading
Longer tenure equity derivative contracts are under the regulator’s consideration. In a segment that risks being seen as the stock market equivalent of an online money game, deterring wild punters is important.
With the safety of retail investors in mind, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning further steps to curb excessive risk-taking in the market for derivatives. The regulator is thinking of increasing the tenure of equity derivative contracts, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.