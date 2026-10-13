Six shades of Sebi's Credit Risk-o-Meter: Here’s how the concept could be made more investor friendly

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) launched ‘Samajh Se Investing Simple,’ the newest campaign under Project Jagrook, its investor education drive.
Last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) launched ‘Samajh Se Investing Simple,’ the newest campaign under Project Jagrook, its investor education drive.
Every listed corporate bond must carry a ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter,’ a six-colour dial from Irish green for AAA paper, through chartreuse, neon yellow, caramel and dark orange, to red for B+ and below. It will appear in offer documents, advertisements and bond apps.
Every listed corporate bond must carry a ‘Credit Risk-o-Meter,’ a six-colour dial from Irish green for AAA paper, through chartreuse, neon yellow, caramel and dark orange, to red for B+ and below. It will appear in offer documents, advertisements and bond apps.
Why now? Until 2022, privately placed bonds came in ₹10 lakh lumps, which kept small savers out. Sebi cut the ticket size to ₹1 lakh in October 2022 and to ₹10,000 in 2024. A retired schoolteacher can buy a 12% non-banking financial company bond on her phone faster than she can order biryani.
What Sebi got right—Colours beat an alphabet soup: Few know that AA-minus sits above A-plus. Everyone knows red. Sebi uses such a dial for mutual funds, so investors have seen one before.
One scale for everyone: Instead of each app’s home-made ‘risk badge,’ there is now one scale, built only from ratings by Sebi-registered agencies.
The toughest umpire wins: If rating agencies disagree, the meter shows the lowest rating. Global bank-capital rules are softer: given three ratings, banks may use the second-best.
Hard-won warnings: Unsecured bonds must say so in bold red. Issuers that stop cooperating with their rating agency will be flagged. Bond apps must update the dial automatically within 24 hours, with no manual overrides, and place it before the ‘invest’ button. Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bank bonds must carry a warning of total loss.
Gates where paint is not enough: Since the Yes Bank wipeout of 2020, only institutions may buy new AT-1 bank bonds, and in ₹1 crore lots. The UK and Hong Kong keep ordinary savers out in much the same way. The new warning is a belt worn over braces.
The trouble, though, is the wiring.
One, a light that cannot blink: Henry Ford gave buyers the illusion of choice; Sebi is giving investors the illusion of insight. Behind the six colours lies just one rigid metric: the rating. On average, ratings sort risk well. Their failing is speed.
Enron was investment grade four days before it went bust. IL&FS was AAA until August 2018 and in default by 17 September: a move from Irish green to red with no caramel stop. A rating’s own early warnings, its ‘negative outlook’ and ‘rating watch’ flags, appear nowhere on the dial.
The fix: add an amber flag when a rating is on negative watch, printed in the issue prospectus and turned live on bond apps thereafter. It won’t catch every collapse, but it will buy savers time.
Two, adjectives in place of numbers: BBB is ‘moderate credit risk’ and BB ‘moderate risk of default.’ In plain English, these are synonyms, yet the line between investment grade and junk runs between them. The gap is anything but moderate.
In Crisil’s record for 2014-24, about 2 in 100 BBB-rated borrowers defaulted within three years, against 6 in 100 for BB and 15 in 10,000 for AAA. The single red band lumps B, where one in 10 defaulted, with C, where nearly three in 10 did, and D, which already has.
The fix: print each band’s record on the dial in plain frequencies (say, “of 100 borrowers rated like this, about 6 defaulted within three years”), draw a bold line where investment grade ends, and give “already in default” a colour of its own. Agencies already publish these figures in a Sebi-prescribed format.
Three, six boxes invite yield-chasing: Twenty rating notches are squeezed into six colours, so A-plus and A-minus both glow neon yellow. Within a colour, the bond paying the most is often the riskiest, and the colour dominates the rating printed beneath. And a rating speaks to whether you get repaid, not to whether the bond is worth its price.
Economists Bo Becker and Victoria Ivashina found that US insurers, whose capital rules sorted bonds into broad rating buckets, bought the top yielding bonds in each bucket, taking extra risk without earning better returns. The colour bucket becomes a shopping aisle, and the highest number on the shelf wins.
Expect apps to advertise “neon yellow at 11.5%.” Fix: point the arrow at the exact notch, not merely the band, and make platforms flag any bond paying well above others of its colour, with two words: “Ask why.”
Four, the meter stops at the app but misselling doesn’t: Yes Bank’s ₹8,415 crore AT-1 loss showed that the danger lies in who sells as much as what is sold. More than 97% of individual buyers were the bank’s own customers, and a fifth had broken fixed deposits to buy.
They trusted the branch desk, not an app. A bank selling its own bonds must now show the dial, but brokers, wealth managers and relationship managers selling other people’s bonds need not. It is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), not Sebi, that governs bank branches.
Fix: Sebi can extend the dial to brokers and advisors on its own; only bank branches need RBI. Project Jagrook should teach what each colour leaves out.
Will Rogers is believed to have said he cared less about the return on his money than the return of his money. Bond investors need a signal for that worry. Sebi has handed them a rainbow. Now it must make sure they know what is, and isn’t, at the end of it.
The author is a former executive director, Nomura and currently a faculty member at several B-schools.