Sebi's dilemma: There exists a fine line between finfluencing and free speech
Summary
- It is lawful to offer a public opinion on investing, just as it’s okay for a brand endorser to hawk products on TV. Recipients of advice must exercise judgement.
Economists are reputed not to have any skin in the investment game. They make projections and presentations and talk to investors who invest in their stories. The government promotes digitization, which involves commerce going online and eases activity as well as audit trails. CEOs give investors ‘forward guidance’ every quarter that generally says things will get better; if they say anything else, their share price takes a hit. Financial analysts make a prognosis of how markets for stocks, currencies or bonds will behave. Advertisements talk of how healthy the personal-use product is that they want us to buy. Nutritionists and health experts prescribe diets and warn of various diseases caused by indiscriminate eating. Then, there is a flood of opinion in the media on almost everything that seems dominated by the social variety.