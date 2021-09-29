The regulatory changes announced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday were aimed at tightening corporate governance and easing the path for mergers and acquisitions (M&As) that result in publicly listed companies going private. As part of a broad sweep of measures, Sebi redefined related-party transactions to extend their scope, approved a framework for spot trading in gold, allowed promoters of bigger startups to enlarge their equity base without losing control, and also offered a way out of an M&A maze. Under Sebi’s revised rules that apply to a business buying another with the intent of delisting the acquisition’s shares from stock exchanges, the buyer will now be able to make an open offer, as Sebi’s M&A rules require, and simultaneously proceed with an equity mop-up to take the target’s scrip off the stock market. In doing this, Sebi has sought to do away with a major deterrent to M&A activity in the country, thus making more space for a dynamic form of capitalism in which firms are traded routinely, ownerships and managements change, and such reshuffles mean that productive assets end up under investors who can make the most of them. Across an entire economy, this tends to enhance business efficiency and thereby aid economic growth.

The M&A maze we had was the result of past Sebi norms designed for varied objectives. In takeover cases, for small shareholders to get both a fair deal and an exit option, share acquirers in a position to take control of a firm must extend other owners at large an offer to pick up their holdings at a price based on a specific formula. The bit-by-bit method employed often proved expensive. Also, since an extra stake of 26% had to be acquired this way, the acquirer could easily find its target in violation of our free-float norm, by which at least 25% of its equity should be available for public trading, a rule meant to assure its stock sufficient liquidity. To delist the company, however, further shares had to be snapped up to meet the minimum private-holding criterion of 90% for that to be done. With so many hoops to jump through, it was a tough exercise. Now, a corporate buyer can embark on an open offer, as usual, while declaring a delisting price at a premium to that offer price. If it rakes in enough to delist, all those who submit their shares get the higher rate; and if not, then they must be paid the per-share price at which the takeover was made. This need not cheapen M&As, but simplifies a convoluted process and harmonizes rules. To be sure, retail investors may be boggled by two price baits being dangled for the same share. But even so, as the top rate will prevail, they are unlikely to be left at the raw end of such a bargain.

Shares with differential voting rights, meanwhile, should help keep our entrepreneurs from going abroad in search of easier rules. In 2019, Sebi allowed small firms to issue special shares with more than one vote each. Startup founders needed a way to draw in big sums of equity for expansion without losing sway over their businesses. Firms with a net worth of up to ₹1,000 crore, double the earlier cap, will now be granted this facility. This incentivizes startups to expand, which they must. However, investors in such firms must remember that their founders could end up with excessive authority. It’s always a tricky balance. Broadly, Sebi’s thrust is for enterprises to be held in the most worthy hands. That’s good for India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.